Dr. Susan Montgomery, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Montgomery, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Locations
- 1 135 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 405-2653
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I haven been seeing Susan for several years. I would recommend her to anyone who needs guidance with mental health.
About Dr. Susan Montgomery, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.