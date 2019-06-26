See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in O Fallon, MO
Susan Mitchell-Derenski, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Susan Mitchell-Derenski, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. 

Susan Mitchell-Derenski works at BJC Medical Group at Progress - OBGYN in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bjc Medical Group Cardiolgy
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 26, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Susan Mitchell-Derenski, WHNP

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629329578
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Mitchell-Derenski, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Mitchell-Derenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Mitchell-Derenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Mitchell-Derenski works at BJC Medical Group at Progress - OBGYN in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Susan Mitchell-Derenski’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Susan Mitchell-Derenski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mitchell-Derenski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mitchell-Derenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mitchell-Derenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.