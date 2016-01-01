Susan Merica-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Merica-Jones, MSN
Overview
Susan Merica-Jones, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA.
Susan Merica-Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Grossmont Hospital Corporation5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 740-4721
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Merica-Jones?
About Susan Merica-Jones, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578619813
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Merica-Jones works at
Susan Merica-Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Merica-Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Merica-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Merica-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.