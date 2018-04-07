See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Susan McBride, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3
Accepting new patients
Susan McBride, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Susan McBride works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1221 E Spruce Ave # A, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 450-5777

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 07, 2018
She takes the time to listen, but most importantly calls to relate lab results etc., and specify a plan of action or prescribe for the medical problem that needs to be addressed. She is very approachable, and have always felt comfortable talking to her about any medical problem. She is an asset to the LQMG family.
Apr 07, 2018
Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497856496
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

