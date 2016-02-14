See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Syracuse, NY
Susan Mastroleo, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Mastroleo, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Mastroleo, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Syracuse, NY. 

Susan Mastroleo works at Physical Therapy Unlimited of Syracuse PC in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Therapy Unlimited of Syracuse PC
    917 GRANGER RD, Syracuse, NY 13219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-2610
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Mastroleo?

    Feb 14, 2016
    Susan is a wonderful woman,always positive.She has helped me throughout my years and has always comforted me. She loves the Lord and I love that about her.Thank you Susan for being such a blessing in my life
    Ellen in New York, Syracuse — Feb 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Mastroleo, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Mastroleo, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Mastroleo to family and friends

    Susan Mastroleo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Mastroleo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Mastroleo, MA.

    About Susan Mastroleo, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134368376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Mastroleo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Mastroleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Mastroleo works at Physical Therapy Unlimited of Syracuse PC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Susan Mastroleo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Susan Mastroleo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mastroleo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mastroleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mastroleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Mastroleo, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.