Susan Marx, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Marx, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, NJ.
Locations
- 1 28 Millburn Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 379-6502
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marx is an exceptional health care provider and is the main reason, with over 10 years of work, I was able to move my life from several hospitalizations to being back at work, with healthy relationships with family and friends. She is a seasoned professional, who may not always say what I want to hear, but works with me to process and understand. Most impressive is when she plants seeds when I am not able to hear and years later, I am able to understand and wonder what took me so long. Dr. Marx is committed to my best interests, compassionate to my journey, acts as the best coach for my challenges. I am lucky to have found her. I recommend her without reservation if you have come to the point where you would like to make changes in your life for the better. Dr. Marx is incredibly smart, CARES and shows it. If you were not blessed with great parenting or want the best advice for raising yourself or your kids (or both), you can't do better than having Dr. Marx as your therapist.
About Susan Marx, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467559047
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Marx accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Susan Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Marx.
