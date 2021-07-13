Susan Marinac, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Marinac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Marinac, PT
Susan Marinac, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Susan Marinac works at
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is patient and knowledgeable. She adapts to each situation easily. I felt comfortable with her at the first visit. I had two separate sessions for two different issues six months apart. I requested her for the second as I knew we had a good professional relationship.
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1639104078
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
