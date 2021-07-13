See All Physical Therapists in Duluth, MN
Susan Marinac, PT

Physical Therapy
Susan Marinac, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Susan Marinac works at Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)
    4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639104078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

