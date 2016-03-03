Susan Mackinnon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Mackinnon, PSY
Susan Mackinnon, PSY is a Psychologist in Metuchen, NJ.
Naga Group LLC328 Amboy Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 906-6371
Dr. MacKinnon helped our daughter go through a very tough period of her life. Her consultative combination of motherly and sisterly approach worked magically for our daughter. Based on our experience I would highly recommend her for any adolescent and teen counseling.
- Psychology
- English
- 1922103050
