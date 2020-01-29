See All Counselors in Falls Church, VA
Susan Macey Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Macey

Counseling
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Macey is a Counselor in Falls Church, VA. 

Susan Macey works at Thrive Psychology Pllc in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Psychology Pllc
    405 N Washington St Ste 102, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 798-7109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Macey?

    Jan 29, 2020
    I have worked with Dr. Macey about a year now. I find her consistently caring, unusually knowledgeable and surprisingly empathetic. She seems like a caring woman who really knows her stuff. HIGHLY recommend.
    Wendy — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Macey
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Macey?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Macey to family and friends

    Susan Macey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Macey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Macey.

    About Susan Macey

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255600060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Macey is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Macey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Macey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Macey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Macey works at Thrive Psychology Pllc in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Susan Macey’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Susan Macey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Macey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Macey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Macey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Macey?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.