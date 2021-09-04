See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Susan Lynch, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Lynch, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Susan Lynch works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs Jurgens Parker and Jolley
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E788, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Susan Lynch, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760462303
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Lynch, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Lynch works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Susan Lynch’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Susan Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lynch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

