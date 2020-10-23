Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd-Merrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Lloyd-Merrick works at
Living Well Psychological Services2609 SW 33rd St # 6101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 619-4300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Merrick in 2018 and before - until she moved. I’m here now to say that she DID turn my life around! I trusted her to help me. Of course, I also had to do the hard work that it takes to heal, but she was always there to help me. She is awesome and I will never forget her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932357993
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- Purdue University
