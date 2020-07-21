Susan Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Lewis, APRN
Overview
Susan Lewis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Susan Lewis works at
Locations
Lewis Health Solutions Inc.10120 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 994-8050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 170 S Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 994-8050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She isn't only a doctor with the highest qualifications she's a friend she's a listener and she doesn't judge. Best thing to come into my life and decades.I can actually be myself around her and not feel uncomfortable about it. ??????
About Susan Lewis, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881994895
Education & Certifications
- Nevada State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Lewis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Susan Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lewis.
