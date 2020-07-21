See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Overview

Susan Lewis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Susan Lewis works at Lewis Health Solutions Inc. in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lewis Health Solutions Inc.
    10120 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 994-8050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    170 S Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 994-8050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intermittent Explosive Disorder
Mood Disorders
Wellness Examination
Intermittent Explosive Disorder
Mood Disorders
Wellness Examination

Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan Lewis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881994895
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Nevada State College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Lewis works at Lewis Health Solutions Inc. in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Susan Lewis’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Susan Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

