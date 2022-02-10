See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Susan Levin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Levin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ph.D. University Of Rhode Island, Kingston, Ri.

Dr. Levin works at Sherry Rawiszer LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Levin, Phd, PA
    2200 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 417-0220
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Susan Levin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285850032
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 45th Street Mental Health Center, West Palm Beach, Fl
    Internship
    • Connecticut Valley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ph.D. University Of Rhode Island, Kingston, Ri
    Undergraduate School
    • Graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, University Of Ct
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Levin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at Sherry Rawiszer LLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

