Dr. Susan Levin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Levin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ph.D. University Of Rhode Island, Kingston, Ri.
Locations
Susan Levin, Phd, PA2200 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 417-0220Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levin makes you feel at ease from the very first appointment. She is very supportive, and helpful in bringing clarity to whatever issue that brings you to see her. She helps guide you toward resolution and wellness, by encouraging you to set goals that move you forward in treatment.
About Dr. Susan Levin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285850032
Education & Certifications
- 45th Street Mental Health Center, West Palm Beach, Fl
- Connecticut Valley Hospital
- Ph.D. University Of Rhode Island, Kingston, Ri
- Graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, University Of Ct
