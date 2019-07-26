See All Nurse Practitioners in Boynton Beach, FL
Susan Leifer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Leifer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Susan Leifer works at Joshi Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshi Eye Institute
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 203, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 375-8800
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Susan Leifer is wonderful. She is great at what she does, is caring and truly listens. I have sent other family members to see her.
    Michelle Wolke Portman — Jul 26, 2019
    About Susan Leifer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356475628
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Leifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Leifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Leifer works at Joshi Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Susan Leifer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Susan Leifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Leifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Leifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Leifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

