See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, NC
Susan Lally Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Lally

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Lally is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC. 

Susan Lally works at Medical Park Psychiatric Assocs in Greenville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Park Psychiatric Assocs
    707 Wh Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 758-6080
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Lally?

    Aug 24, 2022
    I have been seeing Susan Lally for two years this coming November. She has helped me work through my issues and continues to follow up with me to see how things are going. I am able to connect with her if need be sooner than later.
    Loving Yourself — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Lally
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Lally?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Lally to family and friends

    Susan Lally's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Lally

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Lally.

    About Susan Lally

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861052979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Lally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Lally works at Medical Park Psychiatric Assocs in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Susan Lally’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Susan Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Lally?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.