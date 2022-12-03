Susan Laham, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Laham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Laham, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Laham, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Laham?
Susan was very friendly and informative. She spoke to my daughter and helped her understand how she was healing.
About Susan Laham, PA
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1285681536
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Laham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Laham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Laham using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Laham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Susan Laham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Laham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Laham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Laham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.