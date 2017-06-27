Dr. Susan Kitchens, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kitchens, PHD
Dr. Susan Kitchens, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO.
Colorado Center for Assessment & Counseling343 W Drake Rd Ste 200, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 231-3552
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I absolutely love Dr Kitchens. She has helped me through so many of my issues.... I appreciate her more than words could ever say.
- Psychology
- Agnes Scott College, Atlanta, Ga
Dr. Kitchens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchens accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.