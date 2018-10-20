Susan Kiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Kiss, PSY
Overview
Susan Kiss, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2875 S King St Ste 203, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 944-6900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suzi Kiss was recommended by a friend and has really helped me. I don’t think she will be the right fit for people who do not take feedback well. Her style is upfront and her personality is pretty strong. She is not perfect and no counselor is. I appreciate her solution-based therapy style. It has helped me move towards hollistic and emotional wellness. There is no receptionist, so you can leave a message and she’s very good at responding.
About Susan Kiss, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750364527
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Kiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Kiss.
