See All Clinical Psychologists in Honolulu, HI
Susan Kiss, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Kiss, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Kiss, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2875 S King St Ste 203, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 944-6900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Kiss?

    Oct 20, 2018
    Dr. Suzi Kiss was recommended by a friend and has really helped me. I don’t think she will be the right fit for people who do not take feedback well. Her style is upfront and her personality is pretty strong. She is not perfect and no counselor is. I appreciate her solution-based therapy style. It has helped me move towards hollistic and emotional wellness. There is no receptionist, so you can leave a message and she’s very good at responding.
    — Oct 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Kiss, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Kiss, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Kiss to family and friends

    Susan Kiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Kiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Kiss, PSY.

    About Susan Kiss, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750364527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Kiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Susan Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Kiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Kiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Kiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Kiss, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.