Susan King, MSW

Pediatric Psychiatry
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Susan King, MSW is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Susan King works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan King, MSW

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1609984657
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

