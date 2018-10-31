See All Counselors in Edmond, OK
Susan Jordan, MA is a Counselor in Edmond, OK. 

Susan Jordan works at Anne Gorges Lpc in Edmond, OK.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Gorges Lpc
    Anne Gorges Lpc
2500 S Broadway Ste 300, Edmond, OK 73013
(405) 314-8463
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 31, 2018
    Susan Jordan is amazing. She really listens to you and applies spiritual advice when necessary. My husband and I have been going to her for marriage counseling for a while now. Unlike previous counselors I’ve personally had, she listens to what you’ve gone through and explains the underlying problems that are usually based on experiences from childhood that you’re unaware of. She shows you how to analyze your emotions and reactions, and it’s surprising what you’ll learn about yourself.
    Counseling
    English
    1932390812
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

