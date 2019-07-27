Dr. Susan Jacob, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Jacob, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Jacob, PHD is a Relationship Counselor in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office1400 Quail St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 851-5022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She’s honest an unbiased . One of few state listed court approved psychologists for a reason. Even when you don’t agree with her point of view it’s in the best interest of all parties .
About Dr. Susan Jacob, PHD
- Relationship Counseling
- English
- 1245246503
Education & Certifications
- California Graduate Institute, Los Angeles Ca.
