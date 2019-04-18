Susan Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Heath, NP
Overview
Susan Heath, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA.
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic3835 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
-
2
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8984Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7161
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Susan to be friendly and explained what she was doing. Having had a bi-lateral mastectomy my 1 year follow up was very thorough and I trusted her .
About Susan Heath, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144208653
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Heath accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Susan Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Heath.
