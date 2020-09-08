See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Susan Hartman

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Hartman is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    11118 Wurzbach Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78230 (210) 691-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adjustment Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Susan Hartman

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1205819976
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Hartman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Hartman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Susan Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Hartman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

