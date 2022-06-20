See All Family Doctors in Coppell, TX
Susan Harris, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4 (10)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Harris, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Susan Harris works at Lifestream Health Center in Coppell, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lifestream Health Center PA
    705 Main St, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 304-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Herpes Simplex Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Epstein-Barr Virus Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 20, 2022
    I have been seeing Susan Harris for hormone therapy for numerous years. She’s the first person to get my levels where they need to be. She also helped my adult son safely lose 40 lbs. The weight loss really helped to improve his self-esteem. I would highly recommend Susan Harris and her staff for your hormone or weight loss needs.
    About Susan Harris, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407912827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Harris works at Lifestream Health Center in Coppell, TX. View the full address on Susan Harris’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Susan Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

