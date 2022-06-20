Susan Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Harris, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Susan Harris, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Susan Harris works at
Locations
Lifestream Health Center PA705 Main St, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 304-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Susan Harris for hormone therapy for numerous years. She’s the first person to get my levels where they need to be. She also helped my adult son safely lose 40 lbs. The weight loss really helped to improve his self-esteem. I would highly recommend Susan Harris and her staff for your hormone or weight loss needs.
About Susan Harris, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407912827
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Susan Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Susan Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Harris.
