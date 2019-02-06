See All Psychologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Susan Han, PHD

Adolescent Psychology

Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Han, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Franklin, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    106 Mission Ct Ste 106, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 905-5521

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Psychotherapy Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2019
    My teenage daughter has been seeing Dr. Han for about a year now. She is a no nonsense kind of psychologist and asks lots of questions. My daughter and even I have learned so much from Dr Han and her Cognitive Behavioral Theraoy teachings. She is very caring, very knowledgeable and is very passionate in what she does. She genuinely cares about my daughter and our family. she patiently guides us through the ups and downs of life. Highly recommend if you’re ready to get to the root of your problem
    — Feb 06, 2019
    Dr. Susan Han, PHD
    About Dr. Susan Han, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093195372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Han, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

