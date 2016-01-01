Susan Grainger, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Grainger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Grainger, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Grainger, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Susan Grainger works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 619-8206
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Grainger?
About Susan Grainger, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1306817671
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Grainger accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Grainger using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Grainger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Grainger works at
Susan Grainger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Grainger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Grainger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Grainger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.