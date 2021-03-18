Dr. Gormezano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD
Overview
Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD is an Optometrist in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Gormezano works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center Pharmacy29200 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 523-1070
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Southfield29350 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (800) 436-7936
Low Vision Associates P.c.31350 Telegraph Rd Ste 102, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 593-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gormenzano is an excellent doctor. I have been seeing her for years for my advanced Kerataconus. She has fit my contact lenses and now a new set of Scleral lenses. She is willing to take the time and do whatever it takes to make the lenses fit and will refit them if needed. She definitely goes the extra mile for you!
About Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1881797322
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gormezano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gormezano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gormezano works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gormezano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gormezano.
