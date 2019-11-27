Overview

Dr. Susan Flick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodinville, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington Medical Center



Dr. Flick works at Ian G Cox Phd Ps in Woodinville, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.