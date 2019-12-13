Dr. Englund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Englund, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Englund, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 325 N Kirkwood Rd Ste 333, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Englund?
In my life time I have gone to at least five different counselors. Not one one of them holds a candle to doctor Englund. Maybe I just needed CBT but everyone around me says my symptoms are improving. More importantly I don't need to ask if they are improving because I know. When I sit down and talk with her I feel the same genuine compassion that you get from a teacher. I mean one of those good teachers who goes above and beyond for their students. Many counselors I have been to have been condescending or even a little creepy. I can honestly say this is the first time I have looked forward to counseling sessions. I don't have that anxious feeling like I'm annoying my counselor or like they are judging me anymore. I can not express enough how many councillors could learn a thing or two from doctor Englund. She's just amazing.
About Dr. Susan Englund, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700940103
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englund accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Englund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.