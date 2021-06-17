Susan Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Emerson, LMFT
Overview
Susan Emerson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Springfield, NJ.
Susan Emerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Serene Psychological Services LLC500 Morris Ave Ste 313, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (508) 951-6266
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Emerson?
Warm, compassionate, empathic.
About Susan Emerson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1063966927
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Emerson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Emerson works at
6 patients have reviewed Susan Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.