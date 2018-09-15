Dr. Susan Ellis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ellis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Ellis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Locations
Susan G. Ellis Ph.d. P.A.3233 E Bay Dr Ste 100, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 536-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellis compassionate and direct. I appreciated that very much. She is an A+!
About Dr. Susan Ellis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1578633350
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
