Psychology
Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD is a Psychologist in Sioux Falls, SD. 

Dr. Eleeson works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sanford Health
    1500 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 (605) 328-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Burnout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Burnout
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Based on 18 ratings
    Jun 10, 2020
    I am so incredibly grateful for the support and guidance Susan has given my husband and I over the last few years. She has helped us navigate through many challenging situations- including difficult family relationships, the stresses that come with raising young children, and career related stresses and burnout. Thanks to Susan, we are so much stronger as a couple and family unit. More recently, she has helped keep us afloat during the Covid pandemic. My husband is an essential worker and with this came a lot of added stress, anxiety, and fear. When Susan's office closed for face to face sessions, she immediately began offering tele-health sessions. We have been able to connect with her virtually and get the support we need from the comfort of our home.
    About Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD

    Psychology
    English
    1568417657
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Eleeson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eleeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Eleeson works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eleeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eleeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eleeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

