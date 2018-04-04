See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD is an Optometrist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. Driscoll works at Dr. Steven Manikowski , O.D.,P.A. & Associates in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Steven Manikowski , O.D.,P.A. & Associates
    3272 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 870-0051
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Eye Infections
Nearsightedness
Contact Lens Exams
Eye Infections
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2018
    She has been my eye doctor for years she's always pleasant consistently professional.
    — Apr 04, 2018
    About Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1578630539
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    • Auburn University
