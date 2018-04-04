Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD
Overview
Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD is an Optometrist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Driscoll works at
Locations
Dr. Steven Manikowski , O.D.,P.A. & Associates3272 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 870-0051Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my eye doctor for years she's always pleasant consistently professional.
About Dr. Susan Driscoll, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.