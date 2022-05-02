Susan Dover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Dover
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Dover is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C406, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-4546
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Dover?
Don't understand the negative review. Susan Dover was very thorough and took her time. I've been dealing with spinal problem for ten years through injections and surgery. Ms. Dover seemed to know exactly what was going on. Office was very friendly and went beyond to help me. No waiting....appointment was right on time.
About Susan Dover
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700389038
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Dover accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Dover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Dover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Dover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Dover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Dover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.