Dr. Susan Disser, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Disser, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN. 

Dr. Disser works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendricks Regional Health
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
— Jan 11, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Susan Disser, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225402233
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Disser, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Disser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Disser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Disser works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Disser’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Disser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

