See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Susan Diagana, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Diagana, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Diagana, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Susan Diagana works at Clarence H Thomas MD Fam Prac in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
David Sahawneh, NP
David Sahawneh, NP
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarence H Thomas MD Fam Prac
    6021 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 856-5565
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Diagana?

    Dec 12, 2020
    Sue is amazing and really listens to you. She runs late 96% of the time but she’s worth the wait.
    Patti McWilliams — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Diagana, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Diagana, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Diagana to family and friends

    Susan Diagana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Diagana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Diagana, APRN.

    About Susan Diagana, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396899076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Diagana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Diagana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Diagana works at Clarence H Thomas MD Fam Prac in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Susan Diagana’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Susan Diagana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Diagana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Diagana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Diagana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Diagana, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.