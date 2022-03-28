Susan Dempsey, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Dempsey, MSW
Overview
Susan Dempsey, MSW is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Susan Dempsey works at
Locations
First Colonial Psychotherapy Services, Virginia Beach, VA921 First Colonial Rd Ste 1711, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 428-7500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can say with complete fact that Sue Dempsey is one of, if not the best, therapist in this area. I have seen Sue for 14 years, from childhood into my adulthood. I would not be anywhere as far in my progress for my disability if it was not for her. She has always referred me to great psychiatrists and specialist when she felt an issue was beyond her education. As someone with lifelong of mental health services needed I can say I will be staying with Sue until she retires and then I can only hope to find a therapist half as good as her.
About Susan Dempsey, MSW
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Dempsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.