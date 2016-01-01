Susan Delisle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Delisle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Delisle, NP
Overview
Susan Delisle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Susan Delisle works at
Locations
CUIMC Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Delisle, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427078153
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Delisle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Delisle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Delisle works at
Susan Delisle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Delisle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Delisle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Delisle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.