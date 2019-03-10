Susan Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Davis, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Susan Davis, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Susan Davis works at
Medical Associates of Delray PA13590 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 496-2200
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very thorough and considerate. I had an excellent examination and found SUSAN Davis to be diligent and followed up on testing and recommendations based on results. I would highly recommend her service to patients at Dr Zuckerberg’s office
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093998973
Susan Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
