Dr. Susan Davenport, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Davenport, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Warner Robins, GA.
Psychological Offices121 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-2365Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
I would highly recommend her! She helped significantly with my anxiety disorder. I still see her and look forward to my appointments. Great counselor!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760447585
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
