Dr. Susan Crum, PHD

Neuropsychology
4 (62)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Crum, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ.

Dr. Crum works at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC, Sebring FL 33872 in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newsom Eye and Laser Center
    3205 Physicians Way, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 402-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries
Brain Damage
Brain Disorders
Chronic Depression
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cocaine Addiction
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Fibromyalgia
Frontotemporal Dementia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
Marijuana Abuse
Marijuana Addiction
Memory Disorders
Neuropsychological Testing
Pain Management
Petit Mal Seizure
Psychological Testing
Psychophysiological Insomnia
Psychotherapy Services
Selective Mutism
Social Phobia
Somatoform Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Value Options
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr Crum redirects me to a more positive path. Points out when my thought processes are negative and helps me to focus on positives. Great tips.coupled with enrichment homework alpha stem etc all work together.
    Deb Hasty — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Crum, PHD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Crum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crum works at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC, Sebring FL 33872 in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crum’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

