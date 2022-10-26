Dr. Susan Crum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Crum, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ.
Newsom Eye and Laser Center3205 Physicians Way, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 402-2222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Value Options
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Crum redirects me to a more positive path. Points out when my thought processes are negative and helps me to focus on positives. Great tips.coupled with enrichment homework alpha stem etc all work together.
- Neuropsychology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679719728
- Bergen Pines Co Hosp
- Rutgers-UMDNJ
- Evangel University, Springfield, Mo
