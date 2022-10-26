Overview

Dr. Susan Crum, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ.



Dr. Crum works at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC, Sebring FL 33872 in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.