Susan Craig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Craig
Overview
Susan Craig is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Susan Craig works at
Locations
Central Florida Geriatric Psychiatry Inc.425 W Colonial Dr Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 362-6003
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Susan Craig
- Counseling
- English
- 1902822703
Susan Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.