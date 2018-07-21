See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Susan Combs, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Combs, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Combs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Susan Combs works at Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
8 (6)
View Profile
Molly Hawley, APRN
Molly Hawley, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile
Christopher Clark, APRN
Christopher Clark, APRN
6 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Bluegrass
    1640 Bryan Station Rd Ste 1, Lexington, KY 40505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 288-2425
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Combs?

    Jul 21, 2018
    Susan, and her staff, are efficient, knowledgeable, responsive, and caring. They have been a lifeline for me, since moving back to my hometown of Hazard, from Florida. I hold them in the highest regard, and their care is thorough and highly effective. No where have I received more trustworthy treatment.
    Rita Snyder in Hazard, KY — Jul 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Combs, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Combs, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Combs to family and friends

    Susan Combs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Combs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Combs, APRN.

    About Susan Combs, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780063065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Combs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Combs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Combs works at Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Susan Combs’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Susan Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Combs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Combs, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.