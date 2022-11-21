Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Clark, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Clark, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Clark and Clark Counseling Center, LLC15 Perry St # 358, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (678) 438-4225Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:45pmWednesday9:30am - 5:45pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Before meeting Dr. Clark, I’ve been very hesitant in seeking help related to my troubled marriage. I thought I can handle things on my own but things were getting worse. Once I swallowed my pride and decided to seek help I found Dr. Clark. She has helped me realize many issues that were causing strain on my marriage and guided me on ways to improve my outlook and attitude. Every time we met, I felt like I’m talking to a friend that I know for many years that was not afraid to call it how she sees it. After a year of working with Dr. Clark, my marriage has improved dramatically and my family is enjoying the new Daddy! If your having troubles solving difficult issues on your own and you need outside help to get you back on track I highly recommend Dr. Clark! She is warm, kind hearted and is a pleasure to converse with! Thank you for helping me during my difficult times!
About Dr. Susan Clark, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1154590073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
