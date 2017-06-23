Dr. Susan Cherian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Cherian, PHD
Dr. Susan Cherian, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Braddock Hills Office Office1051 Brinton Rd Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 361-4429
Downtown620 Smithfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Directions (412) 242-5052
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Cherian, runs a result orientated practice which is a breath of fresh air. I am and would recommend her to family and friends.
- Psychology
- English, Malayalam
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian speaks Malayalam.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
