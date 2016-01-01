Susan Chen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Chen, APNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Chen, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Susan Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lucio C Siy MD Sc210 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 727-6320
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Chen?
About Susan Chen, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265951651
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Chen works at
Susan Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.