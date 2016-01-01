Susan Bull-Welch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Bull-Welch, LCPC
Susan Bull-Welch, LCPC is a Counselor in Silvis, IL.
Susan Bull-Welch works at
Locations
Transitions Nfp1314 10th St, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 792-6563
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Susan Bull-Welch, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
Susan Bull-Welch accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Bull-Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Bull-Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Bull-Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Bull-Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Bull-Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.