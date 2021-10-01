See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Susan Boydstun, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (8)
Overview

Susan Boydstun, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1500 W Shaw Ave Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 903-7052
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 01, 2021
    Susan is professional, knowledgeable, and caring. She has helped me navigate a very rough time in my life. I would highly recommend her.
    About Susan Boydstun, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1669579355
