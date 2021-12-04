Susan Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Bloom, APNP
Susan Bloom, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Locations
- 1 731 N Jackson St Ste 510, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (847) 372-9612
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been in therapy on and off for over 10 years. She’s the only person ever to catch that I have bipolar 1 disorder. After the diagnosis, suddenly so much of my life made sense. Now I am medicated and so much more stable.
About Susan Bloom, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396989141
