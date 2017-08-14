Dr. Berel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Berel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Berel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Berel works at
Locations
Psychological Diagnostic Center LLC3860 Windermere Pkwy Ste 203, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 953-4744
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berel is an incredibly caring and talented therapist. She offers real world solutions.
About Dr. Susan Berel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194741306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.